The urgency for application modernization

June 9, 2020 4:25 pm
 
Federal agencies have been working toward IT modernization for so long, it’s beginning to seem like a Sisyphean task. But the coronavirus pandemic has given it a serious kick in the pants. Shifting the majority of the federal workforce to telework overnight forced agencies to improve capacity, and shift workloads, applications and data to the cloud on a massive scale in the name of continuity of operations. And as many agencies come around to the idea that this is not only the new normal, but the future of work, efforts will only continue. That means the need to migrate mission-critical functionality embedded in legacy applications is only going to increase, even after the pandemic ends, and they’re going to need partners to do it.

