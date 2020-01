January 6, 2020– Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Phil Gardner, Federal Benefits Specialist.

Planning on working after retirement? We will discuss the effect of post-retirement employment, Federal or non- Federal on both retirement and Social Security benefits.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

