For Your Benefit
Understanding the Medicare Program

March 23, 2021 11:14 am
March 29, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Mr. David Santana from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

  • Understand your Medicare coverage choices to maximize your benefits
  • Evaluate the cost of enrolling in Medicare and premium payments
  • Summarize the choices to make an informed Medicare enrollment decision
  • Social Security offices remain closed for in-person appointments—Find out the different ways to enroll in Medicare

Send in a question:  Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

