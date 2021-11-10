Take Time to Consider Your Options During Open Season

November 15, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, our hosts Bob Leins, CPA®, and Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director NITP, will talk about Open Season.
Segment 1: Things that everyone should do during Open Season:
- Review your current year’s out-of-pocket medical expenses
- Check the plan brochure for your current plan for 2022: How your plan is changing, 2022 premiums, and summary of benefits (links to these three topics are on the cover of every plan brochure)
- Consider dental and vision plans to supplement FEHB choice
- Employees elect an allotment for HCFSA, LEXFSA, and DCFSA as needed for tax savings
Segment 2: What to consider during Open Season if you are employed:
- Employees who are younger and in good health
- Employees who are higher salaried may want to consider a HDHP
- What is the difference in a consumer driven health plan vs. a traditional fee-for service plan with a PPO?
- Beware of PPO plans that don’t cover out-of-network benefits (BC/BS Basic, GEHA Elevate Plus) and have no deductible
- When does a high option plan make sense?
Segment 3: Questions for retirees to consider:
- How do FEHB and Medicare work together?
- Do you need both?
- What is IRMAA?
- What if you have Tricare?
- What if one spouse is younger than 65 or there are children who are covered on your plan?
- What are good choices for retirees with Medicare A & B?
- What should Federal couples consider?
- What are good options for retirees who are over age 65 and chose not to enroll in Medicare Part B?
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
Comments