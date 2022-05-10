CSRS Offset Coverage – Is It Really the Best of All Worlds for CSRS?

May 16, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist, to talk about CSRS Offset coverage.
- What is it?
- How did it happen?
- When did it begin?
- Who does it cover?
- What is the difference between CSRS and CSRS Offset coverage?
- Which Federal employees are required to pay Social Security who are not in FERS coverage?
- Why is CSRS Offset considered to be the best of all worlds for CSRS?
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com