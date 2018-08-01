Listen Live Sports

1 man holds place for 5 candidates for Vermont’s GOP

August 24, 2018 6:23 pm
 
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Republican Party is working on getting candidates to run for five statewide offices, including the U.S. House, after a perennial candidate secured the GOP nominations in last week’s primary.

H. Brooke Paige earned the party’s nomination to run for U.S. Senate and U.S. House, state treasurer, secretary of state, auditor of accounts and attorney general in the largely Democratic state. He withdrew from five of the races on Friday, the deadline. He plans to run for secretary of state.

The Republican Party has seven days to pick other nominees, which it’s scheduled to do on Wednesday evening. Paige was the only GOP candidate running for some of the offices.

Party Chairwoman Deb Billado said Friday that the party had candidates for most of the seats.

“We do have some candidates that are probably going to show up that hadn’t been there before. I’m reluctant to say names at this point,” she said, describing the whole process as “interesting.”

In his withdrawal letter to the secretary of state’s office Paige said intent of his participation in the primary was to preserve ballot positions for Republican candidates and “prevent the Democrats from ‘crossing over’ on primary day and voting for the published Democrat as a ‘write-in’ on the Republican primary ballot.”

“Apparently all this chaos has actually stirred up a full slate, so that’s a good thing,” he said Friday.

