10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WITH COHEN PLEA, GOP FACES FAMILIAR QUANDARY

The former Trump attorney and fixer pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges, increasing pressure on the Republican Party in a midterm election year.

2. WHO IS INDIVIDUAL 1

Advertisement

That’s the moniker federal prosecutors gave Trump in the Michael Cohen case and documents also lay out new details about the involvement of the president’s real estate company.

3. FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN CHAIRMAN GUILTY

Paul Manafort is convicted of eight financial crimes in the first trial victory of the special counsel investigation into the president’s associates.

4. FACEBOOK UNCOVERS NEW GLOBAL MISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN

The social network says that it has removed 652 pages, groups, and accounts linked to Russia and, unexpectedly, Iran, for engaging in misleading political behavior.

5. POLITICIANS TARGET IMMIGRATION LAW AFTER ARREST IN IOWA CASE

The stunning news that a Mexican man living in the U.S. illegally has allegedly confessed to kidnapping and murdering Mollie Tibbetts thrust the case into the middle of the contentious immigration debate.

6. HURRICANE LANE BEARS DOWN ON HAWAII

Residents of the island chain rush to stores to stock up on supplies as they face the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf.

7. VENEZUELA RATTLED BY POWERFUL QUAKE

The magnitude 7.3 temblor knocks out power and topples supermarket shelves but the country escapes major damage because of the earthquake’s depth, experts say.

8. WYOMING VOTERS REBUFF TRUMP, PICK NATIVE SON

Secretary of State Mark Gordon beats Trump-backed political mega-donor Foster Friess in the state’s Republican primary for governor.

9. CALIFORNIA CONGRESSMAN INDICTED ON CORRUPTION CHARGES

U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife are accused of using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to finance personal expenses.

10. SUPERSTAR FOOTBALL COACH TO FIND OUT FATE

Ohio State trustees are meeting to decide whether Urban Meyer should be punished for his handling of domestic-abuse allegations against a former assistant coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.