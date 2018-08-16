Listen Live Sports

1770s cartoon commemorating Boston Tea Party to be auctioned

August 16, 2018 4:56 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A political cartoon published shortly after the Boston Tea Party is hitting the auction block.

Heritage Auctions says the rare print celebrating the Dec. 16, 1773, act of rebellion is expected to fetch $24,000 in the Aug. 25 auction. The print is called “Liberty Triumphant or the Downfall of Oppression.”

The copper-engraved cartoon shows British politicians and merchants standing with the devil on one side and American colonists, some disguised as Native Americans, on the other side.

Heritage Auctions says the print was published between late December 1773 and April 1774. The Dallas-based auction house says it knows of only six other copies.

The print is attributed to Philadelphia and New York engraver Henry Dawkins, who later was arrested and accused of counterfeiting currency.

