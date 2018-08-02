Listen Live Sports

2 South Carolina picks confirmed for appellate court slots

August 17, 2018 9:14 am
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two members of South Carolina’s legal community have been confirmed for slots on a federal appellate court.

The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to approve the nominations of Marvin Quattlebaum and Jay Richardson to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia.

Quattlebaum has served as a U.S. District judge in South Carolina since earlier this year. Richardson has been a federal prosecutor in South Carolina since 2009, leading the government’s successful death penalty case against Dylann Roof for the 2015 massacre at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church.

The 4th Circuit hears appeals from the nine federal district courts in the Carolinas, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia and from federal administrative agencies.

