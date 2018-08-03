Listen Live Sports

3 accused of approaching bears at national park in Alaska

August 10, 2018 5:17 pm
 
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Charges are pending in Alaska against three people who approached multiple brown bears in a closed area of a popular destination for bear-viewing excursions.

National Park Service officials say two Alaska residents and a tourist entered a closed area at Brooks Camp in the Katmai National Park and Preserve Thursday evening while the bears were feeding. Officials say the group violated wildlife viewing rules and put themselves and the bears in danger.

Park regulations prohibit getting within 50 yards of a bear feeding on a concentrated source, such as salmon.

The incident comes after two July incidents involving Katmai bears. One bear pawed a visitor’s pant leg after approaching the individual, and a second bear that was being chased by another bear pawed an employee of Katmailand’s Brooks Lodge.

