Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Activist disrupts event for Muslim US House candidates

August 12, 2018 11:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A conservative activist disrupted a campaign event for Minnesota state Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib.

Laura Loomer was part of a group that confronted Omar and Tlaib at the Holy Land deli in Minneapolis on Saturday night.

Loomer told the Star Tribune she’s been traveling the country investigating Muslim candidates for office.

Tlaib won a Democratic primary last week that set her up to become the first female Muslim member of Congress. Omar, a Minneapolis Democrat, became the nation’s first Somali-American state lawmaker. She’s running for the U.S. House seat held by Democrat Keith Ellison.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Omar didn’t immediately response to a request for comment Sunday.

Loomer was arrested in New York in June after storming the stage of a production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that has a character resembling Donald Trump who’s assassinated.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech