Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Afghan official: Bomb kills 2 children western province

August 9, 2018 11:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says an attack targeting a local police commander in western Hirat province has killed two people and wounded the police official and 10 civilians.

Gelani Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attack Thursday in Hirat city happened when a bomb embedded in a motorcycle was ignited remotely as the police official’s car drove by.

The explosion killed two children and wounded the local commander and 10 civilians, Farhad said.

In eastern Logar province, a sticky bomb attached to a car killed one civilian and wounded two others Thursday in the provincial capital Puli Alam, said chief police spokesman Shahpur Ahmadzai.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech