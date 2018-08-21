Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Applications being accepted for student loan debt tax credit

August 21, 2018 3:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Applications are being accepted in Maryland for the 2018 Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit.

Maryland Higher Education Commission Secretary James Fielder made the announcement Monday.

This year, both undergraduate and graduate student debt is eligible for the tax credit. The application can be downloaded at www.mhec.maryland.gov and by clicking on File for the 2018 Tax Credit under Quick Links.

The credit is available to taxpayers who have incurred at least $20,000 in student loan debt and have at least $5,000 in outstanding student loan debt remaining. Applications are due by Sept. 15. They must agree to pay the complete tax credit received into their outstanding loan balance within two years and provide a record of the payment.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The average college debt in Maryland is $27,455 per student.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech