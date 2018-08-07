Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Arab group petitions Israel court over Jewish nation law

August 7, 2018 5:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Arab rights group in Israel has filed a petition with the Supreme Court against the country’s new and controversial Jewish state law.

Tuesday’s statement from Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, says the law “has distinct apartheid characteristics” and denies “civil and national rights of Palestinians in their homeland.” Adalah says it should be annulled.

The law, passed by parliament last month, defines Israel as the Jewish nation-state and downgrades the Arabic language to a “special status.” Critics say it marginalizes the country’s Arab minority, while supporters say it ensures the Jewish character of the state for generations to come.

Tens of thousands demonstrated against the law in Tel Aviv on Saturday, calling for it to be amended to ensure equality for the country’s minorities.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech