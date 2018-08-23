Listen Live Sports

Arizona swing district features vacant seat, crowded primary

August 23, 2018 3:54 pm
 
TUCSON, Arizona (AP) — With acres of ranches, small southern border towns and most of populous Tucson, the landscape of Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District is as varied as its swing seat electorate.

Seven Democrats and four Republicans seek to succeed Republican Rep. Martha McSally. Her bid for U.S. Senate put the seat up for grabs. Now it’s a key pickup for Democrats seeking to take control of the House.

The primary is Tuesday.

The competitive primary races have yielded spates of mudslinging. Democrats have hurled allegations of alliances with Republicans, and Republican candidates have criticized each other for not being conservative enough.

Republican consultant Stan Barnes says the average voter votes for the voter’s “best interest.”

The district is home to almost an equal number of Democrats and Republicans. It is one of nine in the U.S. to touch the Mexico border.

