Army removes Fort Lee commander amid official investigation

August 24, 2018 10:33 am
 
FORT LEE, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Army has relieved the commander of Fort Lee in Virginia of his duties, amid an official investigation.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Maj. Gen. Paul C. Hurley Jr. was removed Wednesday. In a statement to the newspaper, the Army Training and Doctrine Command’s chief of public affairs, Col. Michael Indovina, cites “a loss of confidence in his ability to effectively command.”

Indovina couldn’t comment further.

Hurley left North Carolina’s Fort Bragg last year to take command of Fort Lee and the Combined Arms Support Command, which describes itself as “the Army’s sustainment think tank and premier learning institution.”

At 9,000 acres (3,640 hectares) outside Petersburg, Fort Lee is the Army’s third-largest training center.

Its quartermaster school’s commander, Brig. Gen. Douglas M. McBride Jr. will serve as interim commander.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

