Attorney: That’s not my signature in Virginia rally lawsuit

August 23, 2018 12:01 pm
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An attorney says his signature was placed on a court document without his knowledge in a lawsuit related to the 2017 deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Daily Progress reports Richard Harry said Wednesday at a hearing that he has represented Jason Kessler in other matters, but never agreed to represent him in the $3 million lawsuit. Harry wouldn’t say if he thought his signature on the document was intentionally faked. He wants to be removed from the case.

Two sisters are suing James A. Fields, who is accused of driving into a crowd of counterprotesters. He allegedly hit the sisters’ car too. They also make claims of civil conspiracy, negligence and emotional distress against Kessler and other rally organizers.

The judge said he’d likely grant Harry’s request.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

