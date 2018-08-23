Listen Live Sports

Audit of ex-mayor’s affair doesn’t quantify misspent funds

August 23, 2018 11:14 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A city audit of former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s affair with her police bodyguard does not reveal how much taxpayer money was used for overtime and out-of-town trips, but the auditor says he faced constraints in his work.

The Tennessean reports Metro Nashville Auditor Mark Swann says he didn’t have access to relevant files from the district attorney or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Barry also declined an interview.

The audit report released Wednesday confirms former Sgt. Rob Forrest was paid by the city while conducting unrelated activities, and that Barry and Forrest violated city ethics standards related to theft. Both have pleaded guilty to theft. But the report also says the allegation that the pair used city funds for “exclusively personal” trips isn’t substantiated.

