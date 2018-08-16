Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Baltimore police withhold internal affairs cases from panels

August 16, 2018 10:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — An independent review panel is considering subpoenaing the Baltimore Police Department for withheld cases.

Civilian Review Board chair Bridal Pearson tells The Baltimore Sun the police department’s internal affairs division used to forward eight to 15 cases for review each month, but hasn’t sent any since members refused to sign confidentiality agreements last month.

The board is now under Baltimore’s law department, led by City Solicitor Andre Davis. But that department also represents police, which Pearson says is a conflict of interest.

He says cases are being withheld at the behest of Davis, who argued discussion of police misconduct is subject to confidentiality laws.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Davis declined to comment to the newspaper.

Councilman Brandon M. Scott says the efforts of the police department’s consent decree with the federal government are being undermined.

The board meets Thursday.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech