Boehner says GOP’s “hands full,” would do trade differently

August 10, 2018 1:30 pm
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Republican House Speaker John Boehner says his party has an uphill climb in its goal to hold the majority.

Boehner spoke during an impromptu press conference at the Iowa State Fair Friday. Boehner, who left office in 2015, says he would “do this a little differently,” when asked about the Trump administration’s tariffs on Chinese goods, as well as on steel and aluminum from allies.

Boehner says “I always thought you caught more bees with honey than vinegar.”

Boehner batted down questions of a presidential campaign while touring the fair, known for attracting White House prospects in the early presidential caucus state.

The former Ohio representative says he was in Des Moines visiting former Rep. Tom Latham, an Iowa Republican and close friend, and “had a few extra hours.”

