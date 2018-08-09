Listen Live Sports

California anti-Trump protester gets probation for assault

August 9, 2018 2:55 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A former community college teacher and anti-fascist activist has accepted a plea deal and pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault for allegedly attacking attendees of a Northern California political rally.

Eric Clanton’s attorney Daniel Siegel said the 29-year-old agreed to the plea deal Wednesday in Alameda County Superior Court. He was sentenced to three years of probation.

The Alameda County district attorney’s office initially charged Clanton with felonies for hitting several pro-Trump demonstrators on the head with a bicycle lock during a 2017 demonstration in Berkeley. Police seized flags, pamphlets and other paraphernalia associated with anti-fascist movements from his apartment.

Siegel said medical records showed only one alleged victim sought medical treatment, for a bruise smaller than a dime.

Prosecutors didn’t return phone and email inquiries seeking comment.

