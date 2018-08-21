Listen Live Sports

Cambodian reporters charged with spying granted bail

August 21, 2018 9:15 am
 
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Two Cambodian journalists who had worked for U.S.-funded Radio Free Asia and are charged with espionage have been released on bail, a day after a pardon freed four land rights activists from prison.

Uon Chhin and Yeang Socheamet, released Tuesday, were arrested last November and charged with undermining national security by supplying information to a foreign state, which is punishable by up to 15 years’ imprisonment.

Their arrests were seen as part of a crackdown on the media and political opponents ahead of last month’s general election.

The election, swept by Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling party, was widely considered unfair because the only credible opposition party was dissolved by the courts last year.

This week’s releases appear to demonstrate clemency to soften international criticism of the government.

