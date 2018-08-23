Campaign: Maryland candidate didn’t like anti-police tweet

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Twitter account of Ben Jealous’ campaign liked a six-month-old tweet that described corrupt police and the #BlueLivesMatter movement in vulgar language, but a campaign spokesman says the Democratic candidate for Maryland governor didn’t like the tweet and it doesn’t represent his views.

Kevin Harris, Jealous’ campaign spokesman, said Thursday that the tweet from February was unliked this week, when the campaign learned of it.

Harris says the former NAACP president values and respects law enforcement, but that doesn’t mean he won’t speak out against the “very small number of officers who dishonor their badges by engaging in corruption or excessive force against unarmed civilians.”

Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign, says the language in the tweet is “outrageously unbecoming for a candidate for governor.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.