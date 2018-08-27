Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Cape Cod shark attack victim released from hospital

August 27, 2018 12:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TRURO, Mass. (AP) — The man bitten by a shark off Cape Cod in Massachusetts this month has been released from the hospital.

A spokesman for Tufts Medical Center in Boston said Monday that 61-year-old William Lytton was recently released.

He said the hospital couldn’t say when the Scarsdale, New York, man left or whether he was transferred to another facility or sent home, citing patient privacy laws.

The hospital said Thursday that Lytton had been upgraded from fair to good condition.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Lytton suffered deep puncture wounds to his leg and torso after being attacked on Aug. 15 while swimming off a beach in Truro.

Shark researchers are working to determine what type of shark was involved. It was the first shark attack in Massachusetts waters since 2012.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech