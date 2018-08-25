Cargill says 25K pounds of ground beef may be tainted

DENVER (AP) — U.S. agricultural officials say Fort Morgan, Colorado-based Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling nearly 25,300 pounds (11,400 kilograms) of ground beef that might be contaminated with E. coli.

The recall notice by the U.S. Department of Agriculture says the meat was shipped to warehouses in California and Colorado. It’s labeled “Excel 93/7 Fine Ground Beef” and was produced Aug. 16 with a Sept. 5 expiration date.

The notice says the meat processing plant discovered the problem Aug. 22 after a records review found the beef might be associated with a product that is presumed positive for the E. coli bacteria.

There have been no reports of illness due to eating the meat.

E. coli can cause dehydration, diarrhea and abdominal cramps, and it can cause a life-threatening form of kidney failure in young children and the elderly.

