Casino earnings down 1.5 percent in second quarter

August 22, 2018 2:27 pm
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos saw their second quarter earnings decline by 1.5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Figures released Wednesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the casinos reported a gross operating profit of $154.6 million in the second quarter.

The biggest decline was seen at the Borgata, which saw its operating profit decline by 20.6 percent to just under $53 million.

The largest increase came at Resorts, whose profit was up nearly 64 percent to more than $9 million.

Gross operating profit reflects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and other charges and is a widely-accepted measure of profitability in the Atlantic City gambling industry.

