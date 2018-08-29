Listen Live Sports

Chief justice re-elected to Supreme Court of Virginia

August 29, 2018 4:18 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The current chief justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia has been elected to a second term in that role.

The court said in a news release Tuesday that the justices re-elected Donald W. Lemons as chief justice. His second term will begin Jan. 1, 2019.

Lemons is a former judge of the Court of Appeals of Virginia and the Circuit Court for the City of Richmond.

The General Assembly elected him to the Supreme Court in 2000 and again in 2012.

