The Associated Press
 
Completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline study delayed

August 8, 2018 2:48 pm
 
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal officials say it will take about three more weeks to wrap up an environmental study of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline.

The Army Corps of Engineers had expected to finish by the end of this week. Justice Department attorneys have informed the court the work is now expected to take until the end of the month.

The Corps needs more time to review information it recently received from Texas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which is leading a lawsuit seeking to shut down the pipeline that’s moving North Dakota oil to Illinois.

Federal Judge James Boasberg allowed oil to begin flowing in June 2017 but also ordered additional study due to lingering concerns about the pipeline’s potential impact on tribal water rights.

