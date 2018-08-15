Listen Live Sports

Confederate Avenue: Possible new name to be focus of hearing

August 15, 2018 12:56 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — About nine months after a panel recommended the immediate renaming of Confederate Avenue in Atlanta, city officials are planning a public hearing.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a city council committee voted to hold the hearing and a “listening session” in September.

That’s likely to continue contentious debate over the Civil War-themed name along Confederate and East Confederate Avenues in southeast Atlanta and across the city.

Among possible replacement names: Considerate Avenue, United Avenue and Soldier Avenue.

Following last summer’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a woman was killed, an Atlanta resident began a name-change petition drive for the Atlanta road.

Atlanta is among several cities — including New Orleans, Baltimore, Dallas and Richmond, Virginia — which have reviewed Confederate symbols in recent years.

