Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Consultant urges better body cam review after police beating

August 29, 2018 2:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An external review of a white North Carolina officer beating a black pedestrian urged more thorough internal reviews of body camera footage to catch police behavior problems before they escalate.

The report on Asheville police procedures surrounding former officer Christopher Hickman’s case was presented Tuesday by a consultant hired by the city.

21CP Solutions noted Hickman was described by a former supervisor as “abrasive” and a “class clown.”

The report said even before the Aug. 2017 beating that resulted in criminal charges, Hickman’s body camera captured him in behavior that was “harmful to the community.” It didn’t provide specifics.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

It urged better camera audits, especially for officers who’ve shown problems.

Hickman has been charged with assault in the pedestrian beating. Hickman’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email Wednesday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech