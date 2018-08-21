Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Counterprotester with flamethrower at 2017 rally appeals

August 21, 2018 9:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A black counterprotester is appealing his conviction for using an improvised flamethrower during the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Daily Progress reports Corey Long’s appeal will be heard on Jan. 24. Long was found guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct June 8, and ordered to serve 20 days in jail.

An Associated Press photographer captured an image of Long firing the flamethrower toward a man wielding a flagpole during the deadly Aug. 12 rally. The image went viral.

Long said he used the makeshift flamethrower to protect himself from advancing rally participants who were yelling slurs. Among them was self-identified Ku Klux Klan imperial wizard Richard Preston, who is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for pointing a pistol toward Long and firing, hitting the dirt.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech