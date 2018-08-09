Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Czechs secure release of 2 aid workers in Syria

August 9, 2018 8:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Foreign Ministry says the country’s diplomats have negotiated the release of two humanitarian workers for a German non-governmental organization who were arrested in Syria.

It says that Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek, who has traveled to Damascus, will take the two men to Prague aboard a government plane later on Thursday where they will meet the representatives of their countries’ embassies before traveling home.

Their nationalities have not been given.

The Czech Republic is the only EU country that still has an ambassador in Damascus.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The ministry says Hamacek also briefly met with his Syrian counterpart, Walid al-Moallem, to express his appreciation at the humanitarian gesture by Syria’s authorities.

The ministry would not give any other details except to say the two are in good shape.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech