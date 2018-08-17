Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
DC judge: For now, no need to accept new DACA applications

August 17, 2018 7:41 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington who ruled against the Trump administration’s plans to end a federal program that shields some young immigrants from deportation won’t require the administration to process new applications while it appeals his ruling.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program allows immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children to stay and work legally under renewable permits.

U.S. District Judge John D. Bates ruled Friday that the administration must keep processing renewals for people already participating in DACA, as it is currently doing under other court rulings on the program. But Bates put on hold a portion of his ruling also requiring the administration to process new applications.

President Donald Trump announced last year that he would end the Obama-era program.

