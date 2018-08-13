Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Death penalty trial begins in 2016 killing of police officer

August 13, 2018 5:00 am
 
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to get underway at the trial of an Army veteran charged with killing his wife and a police officer who responded to his northern Virginia home in 2016.

Thirty-four-year-old Ronald Hamilton of Woodbridge is facing a possible death penalty when his trial begins Monday in Manassas with three weeks of jury selection. At least 200 potential jurors are being called to the courthouse this week

He is charged in the shooting deaths of his wife, Crystal Hamilton, and Officer Ashley Guindon, who was working her first shift when she was shot and killed.

Two other officers were shot and wounded.

Hamilton has pleaded not guilty, though court records indicate he confessed to the shootings after his arrest.

The trial is scheduled to last three months.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

