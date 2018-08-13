Democrats sue to remove independent from tight House race

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Democrats in Virginia have filed a lawsuit to try to remove an independent candidate from the ballot in a tight congressional race.

The Democrats filed their suit Monday against the state and its election officials. Democrats claim the petitions to place Shaun Brown on the ballot were riddled with forged signatures and other problems.

Democrats claim Brown is a “spoiler candidate” who could siphon votes away from Democratic candidate Elaine Luria. She is trying to unseat Republican U.S. Rep Scott Taylor in Virginia’s 2nd District.

The lawsuit points out that Taylor’s campaign gathered some signatures for Brown. Democrats say 35 people or their relatives have signed affidavits stating that they never signed a petition despite his or her name appearing on one.

A criminal investigation is already underway.

