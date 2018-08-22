Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Dozens demand that Florida tax collector resign over post

August 22, 2018 6:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of people have been protesting outside a local tax collector’s office in Florida, demanding that he resign for posting on Facebook what many perceive was an anti-Muslim comment.

The protesters outside Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg’s office on Wednesday chanted “Greenberg has got to go.”

Greenberg has been under fire since last weekend when he posted on his personal Facebook page, “Very simple question…Name just ONE society in the developed world that has benefited in ANY WAY from the introduction of more Muslims. Just one. Asking for a friend.”

The post was criticized by several Democratic candidates and Muslim leaders.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Greenberg has said he was asking the question on behalf of radio host Neil Boortz, who had posted a similar question.

Seminole County is a suburb of Orlando.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech