Duterte: China should temper its behavior in disputed waters

August 14, 2018 9:46 am
 
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president says China’s claim to airspace above newly built islands and surrounding waters in the disputed South China Sea “is wrong” and Beijing should not tell others to leave those areas to avoid clashes.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s remarks in a speech late Tuesday were a rare public criticism of China, which he has refused to antagonize to nurture closer relations.

Duterte said “I hope that China would temper its … behavior” in a speech in which he also praised Beijing for its readiness to provide help.

The Associated Press reported two weeks ago that the Philippines has expressed concern to China over an increasing number of Chinese radio messages warning Philippine aircraft and ships to stay away from Beijing-held artificial islands in the disputed waters.

