The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
EPA delists federal Superfund site in Washington state

August 7, 2018 9:38 am
 
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A federal Superfund site in Vancouver, Washington, has been removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Priorities List.

The Columbian reports the Frontier Hard Chrome site was delisted Monday after the EPA and state officials determined the site required no additional cleanup.

The federal agency proposed the site’s removal from the list in May.

The former chrome-plating business had disposed of chromium-polluted wastewater by dumping it into a dry well on the property, causing the groundwater and soil to become contaminated with hexavalent chromium.

The site’s buildings were demolished by 2003, and the contaminated soil was excavated and treated to convert the toxic material to a safer substance.

Officials had continued monitoring the site for groundwater contamination until 2016.

Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com

