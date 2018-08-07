Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens can’t vote in Tuesday primary

August 7, 2018 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens apparently won’t be voting in the state’s primary election.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports voting records indicate Greitens is still registered to vote in Jefferson City. No voting records indicate he has switched his registration to Warren County, where he and his family own a home in Innsbrook.

The Secretary of State’s office says that means Greitens can’t vote Tuesday. State law requires voters who move to another county to re-register to vote. The deadline for changing registrations was July 11.

Greitens resigned June 1 after months of controversy and facing a now-dismissed felony charge for invasion of privacy against a woman and numerous campaign fundraising irregularities.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for Greitens’ successor, Gov. Mike Parson, said the governor voted absentee in Polk County.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech