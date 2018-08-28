Listen Live Sports

Ex-treasurer gets prison in campaign donor extortion case

August 28, 2018 1:48 pm
 
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania state treasurer who was recorded by federal investigators trying to squeeze campaign contributions from people who do business with the state government is heading to prison.

Rob McCord’s sentencing in federal court Tuesday in Harrisburg came more than a year after he testified for prosecutors against an investment adviser in a bribery case that ultimately got thrown out of court.

He was sentenced to 2 ½ years.

McCord pleaded guilty in 2015 to attempted extortion counts and admitted that he had tried to use his position as treasurer to strong-arm state contractors into donating money to his failed 2014 gubernatorial campaign.

The 59-year-old McCord is scheduled to turn himself in Oct. 29. He also was sentenced to one year of probation.

