Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-Wisconsin inmate sues over shackles during childbirth

August 30, 2018 1:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former Milwaukee County Jail inmate has filed a federal lawsuit claiming she was forced to wear shackles during childbirth at a hospital.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Sandra Robles’ lawsuit alleges the chain between her feet was so short that she couldn’t reach the stirrups during labor in February 2014. The lawsuit names the county and Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt.

The now-25-year-old says her hand was chained to the bed and that this prevented her from having full skin contact with her newborn.

The lawsuit says the sheriff’s office policy of shackling pregnant inmates while in the hospital was punitive and excessive, and that it violated Robles’ civil rights. The policy was dropped last year.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman hasn’t returned a request for comment.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech