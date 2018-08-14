Listen Live Sports

FBI: Sheriff was bribed to shelter drug dealer for 15 years

August 14, 2018 4:45 pm
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal officials allege a former Mississippi Delta sheriff protected an illegal drug dealer for 15 years in exchange for bribes.

The accusations were unsealed Monday as Tallahatchie County Sheriff William Brewer resigned before an appearance in federal court in Oxford. He was arrested Friday on conspiracy and extortion charges.

A sworn statement says the FBI converted the drug dealer into an informant in June and recorded the informant telling Brewer of fake plans to rob a methamphetamine dealer. The FBI says the informant paid Brewer $10,000 in FBI-tracked bribes.

Brewer’s lawyer declined to comment on the charges. The lawyer says Brewer resigned because remaining sheriff would have been “messy.”

A judge is releasing Brewer to home detention on $25,000 bail.

If convicted, Brewer faces up to 40 years in prison.

___

This story has been corrected to show the informant paid $10,000 in FBI-tracked bribes, not $7,500.

