Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Feds charge 19 with illegally registering, voting in 2016

August 24, 2018 5:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in North Carolina say they’re charging 19 people with registering to vote or casting ballots illegally because they weren’t U.S. citizens.

Prosecutors said Friday that nine people who are citizens of Mexico, Nigeria, Japan and other countries are charged with felonies for falsely claiming U.S. citizenship when registering to vote. They were also indicted last month on misdemeanor crimes by a federal grand jury in Wilmington for voting in the 2016 federal elections.

Eight others from Haiti, Germany, Poland and other counties were accused only of voting illegally in 2016.

Two additional foreign nationals were charged with visa or passport fraud besides illegal voting, while a third was accused of aiding and abetting one of the voters accused of falsely claimed citizenship.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump has claimed, without proof, that he lost the popular vote in the 2016 election due to massive voter fraud.

___

This article has been corrected to show that two, not three, people were charged with either with visa or passport fraud, in addition to illegal voting.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech