Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Feds let work proceed on part of Mountain Valley Pipeline

August 29, 2018 3:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Federal regulators have allowed construction to resume along a portion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s route through West Virginia and southwest Virginia.

The Roanoke Times reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission cited an analysis by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management which said the pipeline’s approved 303-mile (487-kilometer) route through the Jefferson National Forest is the best alternative.

Authorization comes less than a month after FERC issued a stop-work order for the project.

The only exceptions are a 3.5-mile (5.6-kilometer) stretch of the pipeline through the national forest, for which Mountain Valley still must obtain a permit, and a segment in Braxton County, West Virginia.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Mountain Valley would run south through the center of West Virginia and connect in southern Virginia to the more than 10,000-mile (16,000-kilometer) Transco pipeline system.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech