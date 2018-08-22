Listen Live Sports

Video shows chaos, heroism outside Florida school massacre

August 22, 2018 5:43 pm
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities released video showing the chaos and heroism that took place outside a building during a high school massacre.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released videos Wednesday from five cameras surrounding the building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 died Feb. 14.

The silent videos show blurred images of students running from the building. Early on, blurred footage of a golf cart carrying a staff member pulls up and the person rushes inside. That matches reports of coach Aaron Feis, who died in the attack. Minutes later, officers rush into the building with handguns and rifles drawn.

Another angle shows the school’s resource officer, Broward Deputy Scot Peterson, arriving outside the building — but not entering — moments after the shooting began.

The Florida Supreme Court earlier Wednesday allowed the videos’ release.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

