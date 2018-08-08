Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Former top Atlanta official charged in ongoing bribery probe

August 8, 2018 3:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a top aide to former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed accepted bribes from a city vendor.

In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors charged 49-year-old Katrina Taylor-Parks with conspiracy to commit bribery. Parks served as deputy chief of staff for Reed.

The charges are part of an ongoing federal investigation into corruption at City Hall.

Prosecutors say in a news release that Parks conspired from 2011 to February 2014 to accept bribes from the vendor. They say she accepted thousands of dollars, and the vendor received tens of thousands of dollars in city contracts in return.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say Parks also falsely stated in financial disclosure statements that she wasn’t self-employed or employed by anyone other than the city. They also say Parks is expected to plead guilty Monday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech