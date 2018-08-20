Listen Live Sports

Georgia man killed by officers responding to domestic call

August 20, 2018 12:29 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man has been fatally shot by officers responding to a domestic call.

Citing the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, news outlets report 33-year-old Jeremiah Perdue died Sunday. A GBI release says Atlanta Police Department officers responded around 4 a.m. to a report of a man pointing a gun at a family member.

It says responding officers attempted to stop the man, who was then seen with the gun and shot. Atlanta police Capt. David Villaroel says as many as four officers fired at Perdue. The GBI release says a gun found near Perdue’s body appeared to have been fired.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says this is the 58th officer-involved shooting investigation in Georgia this year.

