Georgia police say 3 officers justified in striking man

August 13, 2018 9:45 pm
 
VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police department says three of its officers were justified in striking and kneeing a man during his arrest.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Villa Rica Police Department announced Sunday that a review of 27-year-old Tyler Reynolds’ arrest found the forced used appropriate. Reynolds was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing officers after police received reports of a man harassing people and asking for drugs.

A department release says police were called to deal with Reynolds three times that day, and each was resolved without any arrests. Police responded again that night and gave Reynolds three options: leave, have police give him a ride or be arrested. It says Reynolds was struck while resisting arrest so officers could handcuff him.

It’s unclear if Reynolds has a lawyer.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

