Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Clarification: Georgia-Voting Machines story

August 17, 2018 4:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — In a story Aug. 16, The Associated Press reported that voting-integrity advocates have asked a federal judge to force Kemp to use a new paper-based balloting system in time for the November midterms.

The story should have specified that the plaintiffs say they are asking that a system already in place that uses paper ballots and scanners under some circumstances be expanded provisionally across the state. They say it would cost less than the current electronic system and would be feasible to install by November.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech