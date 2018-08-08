Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Hogan and Jealous tout endorsements in governor’s race

August 8, 2018 3:19 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and his Democratic opponent Ben Jealous are announcing endorsements they have received in the battleground of Baltimore County.

Hogan was endorsed Wednesday by Democratic state Sen. Jim Brochin. Brochin lost the Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive by a razor-thin margin. It’s the third largest county in the state.

The governor has been highlighting bipartisan support for his campaign, which he says has received endorsements from 50 Democratic leaders.

Jealous rolled out a Baltimore County endorsement of his own on Wednesday: current Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler.

Jealous, a former president of the NAACP, also was endorsed by Democratic Rep. John Sarbanes.

Two Democrats in the state legislature endorsed Jealous as well: Del. Eric Ebersole and state Sen. Shirley Nathan-Pulliam.

